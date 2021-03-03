Collector Shashanka inspects Diagnostic Centre Hub

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Wednesday inspected Telangana Diagnostic Centre Hub and Spoke Model, which was set up at Government Main Hospital in Karimnagar. The government has opened Diagnostic Centre and Smoke Model for the benefit of poor people to get diagnosis for about 57 types of diseases. With an investment of Rs 2.4 crore, various kinds of advanced equipment with scientific knowledge was arranged at this centre, he informed.

'At present testing for 42 diseases are being done at the centre, especially sugar, thyroid, functioning of kidneys, liver and urine tests are done with 100 per cent perfection.

Every day samples collected from various primary health centres will be sent to Telangana Diagnostic Centre Hub and after testing them the results will be uploaded online and by observing the reports, the doctors, who render medical services to patients, will give further treatment. At present, the diagnostic centre is not started officially, only a dry run is going on.'

Collector Shashanka ordered the District Medical and Health Officer to provide necessary facilities like arrangement of generator, water and electricity connections to the diagnostic centre hub as early as possible and to take perfect steps for functioning of it without any problems as it was established by the government by investing crores of rupees for the benefit of poor people.

He ordered to prepare proposals

for establishment of scanning centre and Radiology centre beside diagnostic centre hub along with appointing a professional technician for repairing the machines in case of emergency if any technical problems arise.

DM&HO Dr Sujatha, hospital Superintendent Dr Ratnamala, RMO Shouraiah, Dr Haleem, Dr Bhaskar, Dr Ravinder Reddy and staff were present along with others.