Collector, SP Call on Youth to Stay Away from Drugs
Nagar kurnool: An awareness program on the ill-effects of drugs was held on Thursday at Nellikonda Government Science Degree College. District Collector Badavath Santosh and District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath attended as chief guests and addressed the students.
Collector Santosh urged students to stay away from intoxicating substances and focus on their future. He warned that drug abuse not only hampers education but also destroys physical and mental health. Once confined to urban areas, drug influence is now spreading to rural regions, which he described as a matter of concern. He added that rural culture and traditions are also at risk of being damaged. He advised students to adopt the resolve: “My growth, my family’s responsibility — these are my priorities, and there is no place for drugs in my life.” He called on students to act like soldiers in building a drug-free district.
SP Vaibhav Raghunath said that strict action would be taken against drug trafficking and consumption. He appealed to students to report suspicious persons or incidents without fear by dialing 100 or 112, assuring them that their identities would be kept confidential. He emphasized that students have the power to change society and must play a key role in eradicating the menace of drugs. “The nation’s future is in your hands. Stay healthy, think positively, and protect yourselves from the fire of drugs. Police are with you, move forward with courage,” he said.
Later, the officials released a pamphlet on drug-free awareness and felicitated two students who excelled in the state-level drawing competition on the theme “Say No to Drugs.”
The program was attended by College Principal Madan Mohan, Nagarkurnool DSP Burri Srinivasulu, CI Ashok Reddy, SI Govardhan, senior lecturers, Anti-Drug Coordinator Vanitha,Acadamic Coordinator Anjaiah,faculty members, and a large number of students.