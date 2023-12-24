Additional Collector Venugopal Sends Christmas Greetings and Initiates Social Welfare Programs

In the spirit of the teachings of Christ, Additional Collector Venugopal of Mulugu district took a step towards uplifting society during the Christmas season. As part of the government's initiative to send gifts to Christians, Additional Collector Venugopal visited the D.L.R Garden in the Mulugu district center on Sunday. He, along with the district minority branch officials, extended Christmas greetings to Christian brethren, cutting a cake and conveying best wishes for the festive season. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Venugopal emphasized the importance of sacrifice and highlighted Christ's sacrifice for humanity, urging everyone to follow the path of benevolence.

Additional Collector Venugopal, expressing his commitment to societal betterment, mentioned that Christmas is not just about giving gifts but also about contributing to the welfare of others. He acknowledged that Christmas fosters a spirit of service and encouraged everyone to participate in programs that enhance the well-being of society.











Furthermore, in the Christmas program organized by the district minority branch, various events and activities were conducted. Shiva Kumar, the Tahsildar of Venkatapur, Renuka from the district minority welfare office, representatives of the public, officials, and Christian brothers participated in the programs.



The event served as a platform for community engagement, fostering unity, and promoting social welfare initiatives. The collective efforts of all involved aimed to create a positive impact on society during the festive season and beyond.