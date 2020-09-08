Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy pays surprise visit to Munagala

Munagala (Suryapet): District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy confirmed the orders of scrapping of VRO system by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at a review meeting with Tahsildar and VROs in Munagala on Monday. He paid a surprise visit to Tahsildar office of Munagala.

At the meeting, the Collector informed that as per the orders of CS Somesh Kumar, all the records have to be collected from VROs by 3 pm on Monday and to be sent to CCLA by 5 pm.

He directed Tahsildar to collect all the records including Pahanis, ROR, mutation, record room registers, village maps, pending as well as inquiry completed files, caste and revenue certificates, all original and xerox copies.

The Collector was accompanied by Deputy Director of Land Records Nagendra, Tahsildar N Karuna Sri and others.