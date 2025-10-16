Live
Collectorate construction works on fast pace
Highlights
District Collector Rajarshi Shah on Wednesday inspected the Integrated District Office Complex (I-DOC), which is currently under construction at the district headquarters.
During the visit, the Collector reviewed the progress, quality, and execution of the construction work. He personally inspected several sections and provided necessary instructions and guidance to the concerned officials.
The Collector emphasized that the timely completion of the project is crucial. The work must proceed swiftly without compromising on quality.
