  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Collectorate construction works on fast pace

Collectorate construction works on fast pace
x
Highlights

District Collector Rajarshi Shah on Wednesday inspected the Integrated District Office Complex (I-DOC), which is currently under construction at the...

District Collector Rajarshi Shah on Wednesday inspected the Integrated District Office Complex (I-DOC), which is currently under construction at the district headquarters.

During the visit, the Collector reviewed the progress, quality, and execution of the construction work. He personally inspected several sections and provided necessary instructions and guidance to the concerned officials.

The Collector emphasized that the timely completion of the project is crucial. The work must proceed swiftly without compromising on quality.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick