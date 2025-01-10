Collectors' Conference Today: Rythu Bharosa, ration cards, Indiramma houses on agenda

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is all set to announce an action plan for the implementation of several key welfare schemes, including Rythu Bharosa, issuance of new ration cards, finalisation of beneficiaries for Indiramma houses and Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa programme.

The announcement will be made during the Collectors' Conference at the Secretariat on Friday. A separate administrative mechanism will be established for the implementation of these four important programmes, which will be discussed in detail during the meeting.

The District Collectors have been asked to come prepared with comprehensive statistical data of farmers identified for the Rythu Bharosa scheme, under the new guidelines recently framed by the government. The Collectors will also present their preparedness for implementing the Indiramma Housing programme, as online applications for the scheme are currently under scrutiny.

The identification of beneficiaries for the Atmeeya Bharosa scheme, targeting landless agricultural labourers, will also be a key agenda item. The meeting will focus on finalizing a schedule for receiving applications and approving beneficiaries for the programme.

The Chief Minister will also seek suggestions from the Collectors regarding the long-pending issue of issuing new ration cards and determining the eligibility criteria. The government has already received applications for new ration cards through the Prajavani programme conducted last year. A decision on whether to issue new ration cards based on these applications will be made during the meeting. The government plans to finalize an action plan to issue the cards after the Sankranthi festival, officials said. One of the key topics at the meeting will be the requirement of funds to implement these four major programmes.

The Finance department has already been instructed to mobilize adequate funds to implement these cost-intensive schemes during the final quarter of the 2024-2025 financial year. "It will require at least Rs 20,000 crore to distribute the benefits of these schemes to the identified beneficiaries, officials noted.

The Chief Minister has also directed the revenue-generating departments—Commercial Taxes, Stamps and Registration, Transport, and Excise—to meet the government's revenue targets for the last quarter of the financial year.