ECI seeks public feedback ahead of ECINet App launch

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday invited all citizens to download the ECINet App and give their suggestions to improve the App ahead of the platform’s formal launch is scheduled later this month.

Deputy Director P. Pawan issued a note seeking suggestions, adding that feedback can be given by using the 'Submit a Suggestion' tab on the App till January 10.

ECINet is one of the major initiatives of the Commission taken under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The App was successfully tried out during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and the bye-elections.

The trial versions of the new ECINet App enable better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends, and the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months, said the ECI.

The platform is being continually improved and refined based on the feedback from CEOs, DEOS, EROS, Observers, and field officials.

The ECI official said in the statement that the user suggestions will be examined and the platform will be further updated to make it more user-friendly before it is officially launched this month.

ECINet is one of the major initiatives of the Commission taken under the leadership of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Work on the development of the ECINet App started after its announcement on May 4, 2025.

ECINet App is a single, unified App for citizens integrating the earlier 40 separate election-related Applications/websites, such as Voter Helpline App (VHA), CVIGIL, Saksham, Polling Trends (Voter Turnout App), and Know Your Candidate (KYC) App, into one interface.

The App can be downloaded on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, said the ECI statement.



