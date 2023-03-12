Colleges denying hall tickets to students; AISF demands action

Khammam: AISF State assistant secretary I Ramakrishna demanded the government to immediately take action against colleges that have been denying hall tickets to students.

On Sunday, Ramakrishna attended union leaders meeting at CPI Bhavan here. He expressed his anger against the corporate education institutions for causing trouble for the students. He said the colleges have started troubling students by not giving them hall tickets for annual examinations. He claimed that the government has not yet cleared the fee reimbursement so far, while the private education institutes are forcing student for collecting fees.

He asked the Intermediate Board of Education to monitor every institute in the State on the process of hall ticket distribution.

He extended his support to the students and said that the union will fight for justice for students on this issue.

Leaders of the union Jayender, Madhu Pavan, Sai Sateesh, Siva Nagendra Babu and others participated in the meeting.