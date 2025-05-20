Commission Tenure Extended Till July 31: Ghose panel likely to summon KCR, Harish

Hyderabad: Suspense over summoning former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao for recording their statements before the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry ended as the state government on Monday extended the panel’s tenure by two months till July 31 this year. The commission may now summon the two leaders soon, according to sources.

The commission, which has been probing into the irregularities in the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of multi-purpose Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and alleged corruption in the project, has earlier decided to wind up the inquiry and submit its report by the end of May as its tenure was slated to end on June 1 this year.

However, considering the delay in summoning KCR and Harish Rao who played key role in the Kaleshwaram project, the state government extended the tenure by two months on the request of the commission which already cross-examined the irrigation officials, former secretaries, Finance Secretary and construction agencies besides reviewing the reports of the CAG and other financial documents to verify the utilization of the loans borrowed from various financial institutions for the project.

Officials said Justice Ghose will soon finalize a schedule to summon KCR and Harish Rao and send an official communication to the two leaders by the end of May or June first week. The chances of summoning BJP MP Eatala Rajendar, who was the then finance minister in the TRS (later BRS) government, are also not ruled out. During Rajendar’s tenure as the finance minister, the BRS government borrowed loans and spent for the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. “The role of KCR and Harish Rao in the finalization of the project designs, construction and operation and maintenance of the project and the subsequent damage to the three barrages are the crucial issues in the investigation. The commission will seek all clarifications on the statements given by the irrigation officials from the two BRS leaders during the questioning,” officials said.

More than 80 per cent of the report has already been prepared and the remaining part will be completed only after questioning the Opposition leaders, the sources said, adding that the Commission will also be ready to visit KCR’s farmhouse if the BRS chief is not willing to come to the

commission’s office.