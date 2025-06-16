Commissioner with a cause

Karimnagar: It’sbeen only four months Huzurabad Municipal Commissioner Kemsarapu Sammaiah took charge and he’s already made a mark in administration. With the constituency standing first in the State in March in property tax collection and qualifying for 15 Finance Commission funds, Sammaiah has now found the right blend of creating awareness through community involvement.

While medical camps, blood donation camps, awareness on wet and dry garbage collection are moving forward; a plantation programme was started on the Telangana Formation Day with the goal of planting two lakh saplings this year.

Sammaiah organised summer training camps with the help of donors without using government funds. Children in Huzurabad learnt and played kabaddi, chess, carroms, volleyball, basketball, hockey, and karate. Notably, a free summer sports training camp recently held at the Huzurabad Government High School ground received a good response from the children.

Speaking to The Hans India, Samaiah said that summer training camps were organised with the help of donors to instil sports spirit in children and that many talented people from each ward will be honoured and this programme will continue in the future.

MEO Srinivas, Kabaddi Association, Hockey Association, Basketball Association, Football Association, Gymnasium Teachers Association, Private Schools Association, Huzurabad dignitaries, municipal employees and staff worked hard to ensure that this camp received a good response.

About 200 children registered their names in the sports training camp held from 6 am to 8 am with the help of coaches. The ground of the government high school in Huzurabad town, where the sports training camp was organised bustled with walkers as well as children. Moreover, parents expressed joy saying that if such sports training camps are organised by the government and voluntary organisations everywhere, the children will develop friendship, leadership qualities with high values.

Many donors in the town are providing bananas and eggs as breakfast to the children every day for the good work undertaken by the municipality for the development of sports. Children who learn karate from black belt karate master Bhusarapu Bapurao in the sports camp every day

Children also thought of giving breakfast to other children, as per the instructions of karate master Baburao, each of them collected Rs 100 from their pocket money and provided bananas to about 150 people as breakfast.

“By involving people in various social programmes and achieving best results as well as promoting democracy and it will inspire people. Recently, Manasa was appointed as a junior civil judge in Siddhartha Nagar; Dasari Sarala, a government employee, rendered excellent service in various departments; and Banda Sampath Reddy was promoted in the police department; and former councilor Swaroopa Mutyam Rao were honoured,” he said.