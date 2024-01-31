Committed to fill 2 lakh vacancies this year, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reiterated that his government will fill two lakh vacancies through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) before the end of this year.

After handing over appointment letters to 7,094 staff nurses at LB Stadium here, he announced that 15,000 vacancies in the Police Department would also be filled soon.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government is committed to its promise made to unemployed youth in the Assembly elections. As part of the revamping of the TSPSC, a new Chairman and members were appointed recently.

"Nothing can stop the recruitment process. Two lakh vacancies will be filled before the end of this year," he said.

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) recruited the nurses who have been posted in various departments. More than 80 per cent of the staff nurses selected are female.

In his address on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the appointment of staff nurses was pending for a long time.

Stating that Telangana was created with the sacrifices of students, Revanth Reddy assured that the present government will wipe off the tears of the poor by providing them jobs. He said though youth played a key role in formation of the state, their aspirations were not fulfilled during the last one decade.

He alleged that under the previous government the powers that be were only bothered about their family members and that they did nothing to render justice to unemployed youth. Cases were booked against youth who fought for Telangana and they were harassed.

Slamming his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth Reddy said when people defeated his daughter he immediately made her a MLC. "KCR never cared about jobs for those who fought for Telangana," he said.

The Chief Minister said the doors to provide jobs to unemployed youth opened after the KCR family was voted out.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government kept its promise by handing over appointment letters to over 7,000 staff nurses at one go. He said 5,000 vacancies in the Medical and Health Department would be filled soon.

Health Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, other ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageswara Rao and others were present.