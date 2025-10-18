Companies must bear labour cost for seed production: Farmers

The Telangana Rythu Sangham has demanded that seed companies operating in Khammam district sign formal agreements with farmers and take full responsibility for labour costs involved in seed production.

In a meeting held with maize seed farmers in Wyra, district secretary Bontu Rambabu and town secretary Chinta Nippu Chalapathi Rao criticised companies for bypassing legal procedures. They alleged that many companies appoint organisers instead of dealing directly with farmers, leading to exploitation and disputes.

“According to the Seed Act, companies must enter into written agreements with farmers. These documents should be signed jointly by the company, the farmer, and the Agriculture department,” Rambabu said.

The Sangham leaders pointed out that last year companies encouraged excessive seed cultivation which caused a severe labour shortage. As a result, the cost of detasseling maize skyrocketed from Rs 3,000 to nearly Rs 18,000 per acre, forcing some farmers to abandon their crops.

They warned farmers to avoid unverified agents offering high advances and instead choose companies that offer transparency and accountability. Many new companies, they said, fail to pay farmers after collecting the produce, causing huge losses.

The Sangham called on all maize seed farmers to attend a district-level conference on October 23 in Wyra to press for these demands.