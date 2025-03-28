Complete construction works under MNREGS by March 30: DC

Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre has instructed the officials to complete the construction work of CC roads and drainages undertaken in the district under the National Rural Guarantee Scheme(NREGS) by March 30.

He held a review meeting through Zoom from the Collectorate along with Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari, DRDO Datta Rao, and Panchayat Raj EE Prabhakar. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector instructed the engineering officials to complete the construction of CC roads and drainage canals sanctioned in the villages under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme by March 30 as there are 4 days left for the end of the financial year.

He said that the officials should complete the sanctioned works mandal-wise and monitor them to ensure quality so that they are useful to the people.