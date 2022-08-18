Complete new Secretariat, no compromise on quality: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy and officials to complete the construction of the new Secretariat at the earliest without any compromise in quality. He suggested the works of all departments in the new Secretariat should be made magnificent and grandeur.

He visited inspected the works on Wednesday evening. The CM enquired from officials about the progress in works as per the original design. He instructed authorities to take all necessary steps and precautions to complete the work simultaneously on a fast pace.

He wanted works not to be delayed under any circumstances. KCR suggested to officials to select new models for construction of slabs, domes on the building, interior works and furniture. He inspected the construction of ministers' chambers, meeting halls and ante rooms and made suggestions to officials.

The CM instructed officials to develop a wonderful greenery and landscaping in the secretariat and also in the centre of the building on a sprawling two acres. He enquired about quality of grill work. KCR also inspected red stone and drainage work . He directed officials to complete the work of visitor's lounge and soil-filling along the secretariat wall fast

The officials were asked to make arrangements for vehicle parking to foreign delegates, ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and visitors coming to the Secretariat. The CM advised them to take precautions to ensure convenience of public representatives, officials and people visiting the new Secretariat from districts. He instructed authorities to take up construction of chambers ensuring the ministers, secretaries and the staff of respective departments work comfortably. He examined the album related to construction and inquired about each work in detail.