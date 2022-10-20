Complete pending projects: TFVPS

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana Flurosis Vimukthi Porata Samithi and Jala Saadahana Samithi on Wednesday demanded completion of Krishnaraopalem and Shivannaguda projects and the proposed regional fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre (RFMRC) at Choutuppal; but that only seems on paper and also demanded to set up fluorosis hospital.

As per data of the Health department, in Nalgonda and its surrounding districts there are thousands of fluorosis victims who are struggling in Nalgonda. In 2006 the Centre proposed to construct an RFMRC. Also 10 acres was sanctioned by the State government. But in 2014 the Union government planned to shift the centre to West Bengal. Recently it planned to shift it to Gujarat.

Also due to political rift, the Krishnaraopalem and Shivannaguda projects are pending;only 50 percent of works have been completed, said D Sathyanarayana, president, Jala Saadahana Samithi.

Tirupati Amma, a victim of fluorosis and member of TFVPS, said " We are getting drinking water through the Mission Bhagiratha, but if the two projects get completed then the fluorosis victims will get relief. She said for the benefit of victims the government should give a Rs 1 crore package and increase the monthly allowance to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,000.

"In the past many years we have been demanding a health centre at Marrigudem, in Nalgonda district.The government has promised us to set up a 50-bed hospital as there is only a primary health centre which is not sufficient for treatment of people," said a member of the samithi.