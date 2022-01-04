Complete probe into Cherla encounter within 3 mnts: High Court to TS police

Hyderabad: The Division Bench closed the plea filed by Professor Gaddam Lakshman, president, Civil Liberties in 2018, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team into the Cherla Encounter, which occurred on March 2, 2018 at Thondapalli forest area, Cherla mandal between the borders of Chhattisgarh and Telangana. In this encounter, 12 persons belonging to CPI Maoist group were gunned down by the police.

The court closed the plea considering the fact that the post-mortem examination was conducted by the team of forensic experts, fingerprints on the deceased bodies, autopsy were videographed and cases were registered against unknown persons adhering to the judgment of the Supreme Court in PUCL Vs State of Maharashtra (2014). While closing the plea, the Chief Justice Bench directed the Telangana police to complete the investigation possibly within three months from the date of receipt of the order.