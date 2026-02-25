Comprehensive arrangements in place for Intermediate and SSC exams in Nirmal

Khanapur: The District Collector of Nirmal, Abhilasha Abhinav, has directed officials to ensure that the forthcoming Intermediate and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations are conducted strictly and without any lapses across the district.

The State Chief Secretary, Ramakrishna Rao, chaired a review meeting on Tuesday from Hyderabad with all district collectors and concerned officials to assess preparedness for the Intermediate and SSC examinations.

During the video conference, he emphasised that the examinations must be conducted peacefully and in a well-organised manner. He reviewed various aspects of exam management and sought details from collectors regarding arrangements in their respective districts.

Addressing the meeting, Collector Abhilasha Abhinav instructed officials to ensure flawless conduct of the examinations. She stated that a total of 13,125 students, including 6,652 first-year and 6,473 second-year candidates, would appear for the Intermediate examinations across 23 centres in the district from tomorrow until March 18.

Regarding the SSC examinations, scheduled to be held from March 14 to April 16 between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm, she informed that 9,758 students would write their examinations at 47 centres across the district.

The Collector ordered strict police security during the transportation of question papers and at all examination centres. She directed that essential facilities such as safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, proper lighting and medical camps with staff be provided at every centre. She also instructed officials to arrange bus services for students from rural areas to ensure they reach their centres on time and to maintain uninterrupted power supply during examination hours.