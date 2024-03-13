Conduct TET, provide opportunities to seven lakh DSC aspirants: Harish

Live
Hyderabad: Expressing concern, senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao asserted on Tuesday that approximately seven lakh students could not apply for the DSC due to the recent non-conduction of the TET examination. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to conduct the TET examination promptly, ensuring justice for these aspiring candidates.
In an open letter to the CM, Harish Rao said that the Telangana State government released the DSC notification for the appointment of teachers in government schools. However, due to the non-conduct of the TET examination in recent times, about seven lakh DD and BD students were unable to apply for DSC. Moreover, those who completed DEd and BEd courses in December were almost 50,000 people. He reminded that only those who have passed TET are eligible to apply for DSC. The BRS government organised TET in September last year, but it was not organised after the formation of the Congress government. “More than seven lakh aspirants were waiting for the TET exam.
They are hoping to clear the TET and apply for DSC. Therefore, along with the DSC notification, the government should conduct the TET exam to ensure that the opportunities of the students and the unemployed are not harmed,” said Harish Rao.