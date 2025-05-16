Confusion among applicants dogs ration card issuance in TG

Hyderabad: Numerous inconsistencies have crept in as the State government begins the process of issuing new ration cards, along with updating of the existing ones.

Applicants are striving to get new cards, even as the State government begins supplying Sanna Biyyam through the Public Distribution System (PDS). Owing to incongruities, the process of examining and issuing about 30 lakh new cards is further getting delayed.

Officially, Telangana presently has around 90 lakh ration cards, covering about 2.85 crore people. As the verification and approval of pending applications is going on, nearly 30 lakh new ration cards were estimated to be issued by the authorities. However, inconsistencies have crept in as different databases are being used to ascertain the eligibility. Besides Praja Palana applications, applications from 2018 and caste survey are being used, informed sources.

The number of beneficiaries of ration cards in the state has reached 2.93 crore so far and the number of cards has crossed 90 lakh by April end. About 2.50 lakh applications have been received by authorities for new cards across the state through Praja Palana, Gram Sabhas, Prajavani and Meeseva, besides 8.10 lakh applications for adding the names of existing cards with new family members. The state government has so far been able to give new cards to only 32,000 households. “Steps are being taken to ensure that the names of those who are not eligible are eliminated and do not come under scrutiny. Also, precautions are being taken to prevent the mistakes made by the previous government,” the officials informed.

With the government distributing fine rice, beneficiaries are queuing from the first day of the launch of the scheme. Officials say that 90 percent of the beneficiaries have availed it since the distribution of fine rice began in April. The number of beneficiaries may go up in coming months. Ration shops remain crowded with people since the distribution of fine rice began in April.