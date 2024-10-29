Confusion reigns over Indiramma committees

Khammam: Political leaders have demanded a seat for their adherents on the committees, making the establishment of Indiramma committees—which were mired in legal troubles—a pain in the neck for authorities.

It should be mentioned that on October 11, the State government issued GO 33, which instructed District Collectors to form Indiramma committees following the submission of names for committee nominations by municipal commissioners in urban areas and mandal parishad development officers in rural regions.

According to GO 33, a sarpanch or special officer would lead the committee at the gram panchayat (GP) level, and a councillor or corporation would lead the committee at the municipal ward level. The panchayat secretary would serve as the GP level convener, and the ward officer would serve as the municipal ward level convener. Two SHG women and three locals, one of whom must be from BC and one from SC/ST groups, should be nominated for the committees that would choose the beneficiaries in both situations.

However, authorities have been compelled by the ruling Congress’s leaders to designate their supporters for the committees. Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Tummala Nageswara Rao’s names were being used by the leaders to exert pressure on officials during the Indiramma committee selection process.

The Kothagudem Assembly officials were allegedly under pressure from the local CPI leaders to designate their party leaders for the committees.