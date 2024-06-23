Cong, BJP partners in crime of mortgaging resources: KTR

Hyderabad: Accusing the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of working against the interest of the people of the State by involving the State in the auction of coal mines, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday said the people of Telangana would teach both national parties, the Congress and BJP, a fitting lesson for betraying them across all sectors. The Congress and BJP were partners in crime when it came to mortgaging the properties, rights, and resources of Telangana, he said.

Taking to “X”, he made a scathing attack on the Congress Party for the “cooperation” extended by it to the BJP for privatisation of the Singareni Coal Mines, which was also clearly visible. History would not forget Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the BJP’s Union Minister G Kishan Reddy sharing a

platform to auction Telangana’s coal mines.

Every citizen of Telangana has been observing how Congress and BJP are working in tandem to mortgage the interests of Telangana ever since Revanth Reddy assumed the post of CM, he said.

Even Joseph Goebbels would be squirming in his grave, seeing the alacrity with which the Congress government was spreading blatant lies. BRS is the party that heard and responded to the six-decade-long aspirations of the people of Telangana. It was the Congress party that not only refused to listen to those genuine aspirations but also cruelly trampled upon and ruthlessly killed thousands of youngsters.

The BRS president, the then Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS have always opposed the sale of coal blocks in Telangana. No one from our government has ever participated in any auction, unlike your government. It was the BJP government at Centre that had unilaterally auctioned the two blocks in the last round. He stated that it was only because of the BRS Party’s opposition, no mining has been done in those blocks till date.

“The very fact that our government did not allow those two companies to move an inch, even after the BJP government allocated the blocks, will stand as a testimony to prove that our party had no relation with them.

Don’t forget that in 2021, the same company also got mines in Takli-Jena-Bellora in Maharashtra when Congress-Shiv Sena alliance was in power,” he said, adding that the people of Telangana had already seen how Congress failed to protect the riparian rights of the State.