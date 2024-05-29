Cong demands censure motion against KCR, KTR, Harish Rao

Hyderabad: In wake of former Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao’s revelations on phone tapping case, the Congress urged the CM and Speaker to convene a special session of Assembly and pass a ‘censure motion’ against KCR, KTR and Harish Rao and initiate steps to ‘cease their membership’ of Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersonson Tuesday, PCC senior vice president G Niranjan said that the scale of operation under previous BRS government shows that BRS and BJP have the same style in misusing police and intelligence agencies. “If BJP uses CBI, ED and other agencies to corner the opposition, BRS used SIB and Task Force. KTR's role in this episode should also be inquired into,” he urged.

Describing this as a serious issue and a matter related to people's privacy, the Congress leader held that scores have escaped abroad and should be extradited. “The facts revealed by Radhakishan Rao should be taken seriously and the report should be discussed in a special meeting of the Assembly,” he demanded.

Achampet MLA lodges complaint with DGP

Meanwhile, Achampet MLA Dr C Vamshi Krishna lodged a complaint with the DGP and Hyderabad Police commissioner, claiming that even his mobile phone was tapped between 2018 and 2023. He urged the DGP to interrogate and question all individuals suspected to be involved in the alleged phone tapping activities, including ministers, police officers and other relevant parties. “I urgently request that your office launch a thorough and impartial inquiry into this matter. I urge you to investigate the involvement of the former MLA and any police officers associated with SIB both at Hyderabad and Achampet who may have been complicit in this illegal activity, irrespective of their position, rank and cadre,” he mentioned.

Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, who had earlier claimed to be a victim, expressed astonishment at the way the BRS top brass has gone to the extent of snooping on their own MLAs.

“Thousands were targeted by the BRS government, with the clear intention of remaining in power. I was the one who first lodged a complaint with the DGP since I fell victim to the issue. Not only rivals but their own party ministers and MLAs were targeted,” he pointed out.