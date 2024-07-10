Cong failed to implement its promises: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the Congress-led state government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thinks women in the state can travel freely in the state transport buses and dream that all the promises made to them are fulfilled.

He addressed a day-long protest organised on Tuesday under the aegis of the BJP Mahila Morcha at Indira Park, demanding the government deliver on its electoral promises to women during the State Assembly elections.

He appreciated the morcha for taking up the issues and mounting pressure on the State government to deliver on its promises to women.

Kishan Reddy said CM Revanth Reddy is not giving any timelines for implementing the promises and he is buying time by taking oaths in the name of the gods.

“Earlier, the Chief Minister announced of bringing ‘Soniamma Rajyam’ after December 9 last year and clearing the farmer's debts. But the announcement made in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi remained unfulfilled,” he said. He recalled that the BRS had also made similar promises and cheated people without implementing them. “The former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's cabinet earned the unique distinction of forming his first cabinet without a single woman. Thus, he denied representation to women, who are 50 per cent of the State's population,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said that Congress promised women Rs 2,000 every month, an LPG cylinder at Rs 500, free scootys to girls who completed 18 years and others. But not a single promise was delivered even after seven months in power, he added.

The Union Minister said that the Congress ruled for 50 years after independence. Even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi could not deliver justice to women under her rule. However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who delivered on providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislature. The Telangana BJP chief said that all 210 women will be elected as members in the next parliament elections, and the BJP wants 40 women MLAs to win in the next Telangana State Assembly elections, he said.

PM Modi's government delivered what was promised. However, like in Karnataka, the Congress had come to power in Telangana with several promises. He said that more than half of the regular buses in the state nominally implement free bus travel for women.

“Promises made to women, Rs 15,000 per acre input assistance to the farmers, tenant farmers, and others not fulfilled. Earlier, CM KCR's government burdened the state with Rs 7 lakh crore debt. Now, CM Revanth Reddy's government is running on debt. Besides, they are making it their business by selling government lands, litigation lands, and housing board lands. He also questioned Congress's promise to shut down belt shops and the illegal sale of liquor, encouraging addition to liquor posing a threat to the families in the villages.

“Telangana has not issued new ration cards for ten years, at a time when the Centre has extended providing free food grains to 80 crore people for another five years under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. Similarly, Ujjwala Yojana was initiated to protect women's health,” he said.