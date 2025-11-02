‘Cong govt has become ‘Bhasmasura Hastam’ for TG people’

Hyderabad: Marking23 months of Congress rule in Telangana, BJP State president N. Ramchandra Rao launched a blistering attack on the government’s performance, releasing a detailed charge sheet that accuses the Congress of inefficiency, broken promises, and betrayal of public trust.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office here on Saturday, Rao declared that the Congress regime has become “a hand of ashes” (Bhasmasura Hastam) for the people of Telangana. “With what face is the Congress going back to the people?” he asked, alleging that not a single promise made in the 2023 election manifesto has been fulfilled.

The BJP charge sheet highlights several critical failures: Students are reportedly suffering due to stalled fee reimbursement, with academic futures in jeopardy. Hospitals under the Arogyasri scheme are struggling with unpaid dues, affecting patient care. Farmers, promised loan waivers, remain uncertain about the government’s commitment. Rao also cited recent student protests demanding scooties as evidence of the government’s inability to deliver even basic promises. “They promised free scooties to female students, but today they can’t even provide bicycles,” he said.

The BJP accused the Congress of using the BC declaration in Kamareddy as a mere vote-catching ploy, failing to honor commitments made to backward communities. Rao condemned the government’s focus on vote bank politics over genuine development, peace, and public welfare.

In a sharp rebuke, Rao criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making “irresponsible” comments, particularly in reference to the Pahalgam tragedy. “Such remarks insult the sacrifice of soldiers and the pride of Telangana,” he said, demanding an apology from Congress leaders.

The BJP emphasized that national security and the memory of martyrs should never be exploited for political gain. “We are placing the truth before the people of Telangana,” Rao concluded. “The Congress must answer for its performance and failures.”

