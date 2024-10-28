Cong govt trying to save KCR's family from drug party: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has questioned whether the State government is walking its talk to make Telangana a drug-free State.

On Sunday, the Karimnagar MP asked whether sparing the family members of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and allowing them to escape from the Janawada farmhouse raids is what the State government means in making Telangana a drug-free State.

Alleging efforts are on to dilute the case, he demanded to make public the CCTV footage and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the rave party incident at Janawada farmhouse belonging to the relative of former State minister KT Rama Rao.

He said that the drug menace is a social evil and it should be dealt with an iron hand. "No one involved in the crime should be spared," he demanded.

However, there are allegations of pressure being mounted from Congress on the police to dilute the case and spare the family members of KCR. The police are reportedly coming under pressure to project it as only liquor was consumed at the party, and there were no signs of consumption of drugs. Further, the police were being pressurised to ensure there was no evidence of drugs in the panchanama by mentioning only foreign liquor bottles seized.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to spare the family members of KCR family members and include random people in the crime. He said that if the government is sincere, it should immediately identify the persons who attended the alleged rave party based on the tower locations in the area.

He asked if the Congress-led State government wanted to dilute the case as it had done in the case of phone tapping, Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), drugs and sheep scams. Alleging that files stocked at the Janawada farmhouse were shifted to start hotels, the Karimnagar MP asked, despite knowing this, "Why is the Congress government silent on it."

He demanded drug tests for KCR's family members, those who participated in the rave party and disclosed the names of the 35 persons who allegedly participated in the party.

The Union Minister dared that if Congress and BRS are not working hand in glove with each other, the State government should place all the details of the incident before the people.