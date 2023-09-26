Cong govt will implement six guarantees in TS: Bhatti

Khammam: Senior Congress leaderBhatti Vikramarka asserted that Congress will win 78 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections and come to power in the State. The Congress government would implement six guaranteed schemes in the State for giving best services to the people, he added.

He was speaking to media persons along with Congress leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Sambani Chandra Sekhar, Rayala Nageswra Rao, DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad and City president Mohammed Javeed and others at District Congress party office here on Monday.

Bhatti said BRS and BJP are panicked after the success of the massive public meeting in Khammam by Rahul Ganhi and Vijayaberi by Sonia Gandhi. The scared parties are wontedly criticising the Congress party schemes. The huge response of the meetings showed how powerful is the Congress party and how the people are extending support to party in the State.

He alleged the BRS party has formed a gang to loot the resources of the State. The BRS is boasting that it will buy people’s votes by using alcohol, money and power. Bhatti condemned BRS leaders’ remarks against Six Gurantee schemes of Congress. He said there was no doubt that the Congress would implemented the six guarantee schemes which was announced by the Sonia Gandhi in presence AICC president Mallikarjun Kharghe, Rahul Gandhi and number of people at the public meeting held in Hyderabad.

“We will implement Rythu Declarattion announced in Warangal, the Youth Declaration announced in Hyderabad Sabha and Dalit Declaration announced in Chevella. We will put them in the manifesto. But we will implement these six Gurantee in 100 days, the Congrss leader said. Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who recently joined Congress party, received warm welcome by the party leaders and his followers. Tummala asserted he will contest from Palair assembly seat in the coming polls. He said, “I joined the Congress party for giving the best services to people. The people of Palar who are giving the best support to me which I never forget.”