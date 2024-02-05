Cong has until March 17 to fulfil promises: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K Taraka Rama Rao asserted that the Congress party ascendeded to power through deceitful means, making 420 promises to the public. He emphasised the need for patience, declaring a 100-day window for the Congress party to fulfill its commitments by March 17, failing which BRS would launch a massive agitation.

Addressing a gathering of BRS workers in the Malkajgiri constituency, KTR praised the people of Hyderabad for entrusting BRS with the opportunity to lead, highlighting the progress and development achieved in the city. However, he accused the Congress leaders of betraying citizens in various districts by failing to deliver on their multitude of promises within the first 60 days of governance.

KTR criticised Congress for initiating power cuts, disrupting the RythuBandhu scheme for farmers, and causing chaos with free bus services that led to incidents of violence against children. He expressed concern for the 6.5 lakh auto drivers whose livelihoods were affected due to the government’s actions.

Issuing a stern ultimatum, KTR declared that if the Congress failed to deliver on its promises by March 17, the party would face repercussions.

He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to put an end to misleading narratives, cautioning that after the 100-day period, Congress leaders would find it challenging to face the public. KTR emphasised the importance of having BRS MPs in Delhi to effectively address the concerns of the state.

He assured party workers of unwavering support and protection, urging them to work towards a resounding victory in the coming Lok Sabha elections.