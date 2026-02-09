Cong leaders attend Thikka Veerayya Swamy jathara

Gadwal: Aija town witnessed vibrant religious and political activity as the Thikka Veerayya Swamy Jathara was celebrated with enthusiasm. As part of the festivities, traditional bull strength competitions (Vrushabha Rajula Bala Pradarshana) were organised, drawing large participation from farmers, youth, and devotees.

The event was inaugurated with special prayers and rituals, seeking prosperity and welfare for farmers and their bulls. Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar and Nagar Kurnool Member of Parliament Dr Mallu Ravi formally inaugurated the competitions by breaking coconuts.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Dr. Mallu Ravi and Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar conducted an election campaign in Ward No. 9 of Aija Municipality, campaigning in support of Congress Party ward candidate Shailaja. During the campaign, the leaders interacted with local residents and appealed for their support in the upcoming municipal elections.

Following the campaign, the leaders visited the nearby Thikka Veerayya Swamy temple, where they offered prayers, received theertha prasadam, and participated in the ongoing Jathara celebrations.

They later attended the bull strength competitions as chief guests, officially flagging off the contests and congratulating the event organizers, participants, and supporters for successfully conducting the traditional event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kumar emphasised the Congress Party’s commitment to farmers, stating that the vision of making the “farmer the king” can be realized only under Congress governance. He highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is implementing farmer-friendly policies, including bonuses for fine paddy varieties, Rythu Bandhu assistance, and subsidies for agricultural equipment such as rotavators and tractors.

He appealed to the people to support the Congress Party in the municipal elections and vote for the Hand symbol, asserting that only a Congress-led administration can ensure sustainable development, agricultural prosperity, and overall welfare of rural communities.

The event saw large participation from Congress party leaders, ward-level candidates, farmers, youth, and local residents, reflecting strong public engagement in both the religious festivities and the ongoing election campaign.