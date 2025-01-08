Cong MLA Naini wants development works accelerated

Hanamkonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to expedite development works of the Bhadrakali Bund and Vaddepalli Bund, being carried out with the Smart City funds under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. During a constituency-level review meeting at the collectorate, chaired by Collector Pravinya, Reddy addressed the gathering. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Inagalla Venkat Ram Reddy, and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade were present.

The MLA emphasised the need to set up open gyms and provide necessary infrastructure at the Bhadrakali and Vaddepalli Bunds. He urged officials to repair open gym equipment in city parks and maintain quality standards.

Reddy called for immediate completion of GWMC dumping yards at Balasamudram and Pothananagar to prevent inconvenience to the residents. Additionally, he instructed officials to give clear directions to contractors handling development works and ensure that all contracted projects are launched and progress uniformly.

He suggested widening of the main roads in the city as per the master plan. He noted that expanding the government land on the left side from Hanamkonda bus stand junction to Congress Bhavan would help in controlling traffic congestion. He also recommended taking measures to setback buildings located on major roads.

The legislator called for creating awareness among shop-owners to allocate parking space on the ground floor of shopping complexes. He proposed granting double-bedroom houses to those affected by the road-widening from Congress Bhavan to Reddy Colony.