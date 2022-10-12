Congress office set afire in Chandur

Chandur ( Munugodu ): Unidentified persons set afire the Congress party office in Chandur mandal in the wee hours of Tuesday burning the party campaign material and flags ahead of Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy's visit for campaigning for the party candidate Saravanthi.

The Congress leaders condemned the act and described it as a hateful act.

Congress leaders said that they stayed in the party office till 11 pm and intimated to police and department of electricity after witnessing smoke from the office on Tuesday morning.

The Congress party candidate Palvai Sravanthi condemned the incident and added that those who do not have guts to face Congress are trying to trying to intimidate clandestinely.

This is not right in the democratic system, she added. She warned that she will not fear and step back because of such incidents. Expressing her anger on the incident, Saravanthi along with party leaders and ranks staged a sit in protest on road in Chandur.

She described setting fire to Congress material as a combined conspiracy of BJP and TRS.

Stating that both saffron and pink parties are unable to digest the response that the party is receiving from the people, she said that the two parties are trying to demoralize the confidence of Congress ranks but such shameful acts will not work at any cost.

'No one can stop Cong victory' TPCC chief Revanth Reddy sharply responded on Chandur incident and stated that none can stop the victory of Congress in the bypoll. Rival parties could not digest the increasing graph of party in Munugodu, he asserted. He said that victory of Congress in bypoll cannot be thwarted with evil acts and added that Congress will retain seat even though rivals damaged the Congress flag and by setting ablaze the party office. He demanded the police to conduct a fair investigation and take stern action against the culprits.