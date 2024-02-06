Cong on edge over KCR’s visit to Nalgonda, says Jagadish

Miryalguda: Former Minister and Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy has slammed the ‘inefficient’ Congress administration as Nagarjuna Sagar project went under the control of Centre.

As BRS chief KCR is about to visit Nalgonda, the Congress leaders are on the edge, he observed.

Along with former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Jagadish Reddy took part in the election preparatory meeting for Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat held here on Monday. He said the Congress leaders have become arrogant, and stopped Rythu Bandhu and other benefits. They are giving lame excuses after handing over the projects to KRMB. He said the Center had not distributed river water between the two Telugu states even after nine years of formation of Telangana state. He stressed that giving the control of the projects to KRMB would mean giving water to Andhra Pradesh. KCR had chased away Chandrababu Naidu, when the latter made a fuss over Sagar Dam, he claimed.

He warned that Komatireddys who are saying that they would stop the Yadadri power plant would be beaten with sandals by the people. He said Congress leaders from the district were spectators as Sagar water was being illegally channeled to AP. Only KCR can protect the interests of the state, he thundered.

MLC Mankena Kotireddy, former MLAs Nallamotu Bhaskar Rao, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Ravindra Kumar Naik and BRS Nalgonda MP seat aspirant Gutha Amith Reddy participated in the meeting.