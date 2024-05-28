Cong opening doors for illegal liquor companies: BRS leader

Hyderabad: The BRS party alleged on Monday that the Congress government has opened doors for the illegal liquor distillery in the State.

Addressing a press conference, BRS leader M Krishank said that the BRS government, headed by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, prevented the entry of illegal liquor companies into the State but the Congress government has opened the doors. He pointed out that a new beer company, Som Distilleries, was being brought to Telangana. He alleged that Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh was involved in corruption worth Rs 1.31 crore in 2019 with Som Distilleries.

The same distillery company makes donations worth lakhs to the Congress party, he alleged. The BRS leader alleged that Som Distilleries was seized in Madhya Pradesh after conducting several raids. He asked whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had a deal and gave permission to Som Distilleries Company to sell beers in Telangana. He pointed out that as many as 65 people died in Madhya Pradesh due to the Som Distilleries Company. The Congress government is determined to risk the lives of the people of Telangana by such acts, he alleged.