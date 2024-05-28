Live
- World’s first triple surgery successfully conducted simultaneously on 44-yr-old patient
- Hyderabad business man murdered in Bidar
- Missing for 22 yrs, man rejoins family with help of Haryana cops
- Will scrap Agnipath, deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s A/Cs
- Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients
- Agnipath: ‘Modi govt playing with national security’
- Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks
- MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row
- Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect from Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and More
Just In
Cong opening doors for illegal liquor companies: BRS leader
Hyderabad: The BRS party alleged on Monday that the Congress government has opened doors for the illegal liquor distillery in the State.Addressing a...
Hyderabad: The BRS party alleged on Monday that the Congress government has opened doors for the illegal liquor distillery in the State.
Addressing a press conference, BRS leader M Krishank said that the BRS government, headed by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, prevented the entry of illegal liquor companies into the State but the Congress government has opened the doors. He pointed out that a new beer company, Som Distilleries, was being brought to Telangana. He alleged that Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh was involved in corruption worth Rs 1.31 crore in 2019 with Som Distilleries.
The same distillery company makes donations worth lakhs to the Congress party, he alleged. The BRS leader alleged that Som Distilleries was seized in Madhya Pradesh after conducting several raids. He asked whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had a deal and gave permission to Som Distilleries Company to sell beers in Telangana. He pointed out that as many as 65 people died in Madhya Pradesh due to the Som Distilleries Company. The Congress government is determined to risk the lives of the people of Telangana by such acts, he alleged.