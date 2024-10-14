Cong playing timepass game with caste census: UM Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress party engaging in time pass politics in the name of the caste census survey.

On Sunday, he lashed out, saying this is a drama to delay local body elections. He reminded that the previousBRS government collected all details, including caste data, through a comprehensive family survey. He questioned why that report had not been made public. He asked, “Why, when a comprehensive family survey exists, is there any need for this new drama in the name of a caste census?"

He further alleged that people are furious with the Congress party over issues like implementation of the six guarantees and loan waivers. He claimed that Congress is resorting to these time-pass politics with the caste census out of fear of losing badly if elections are held now.

"The State's approach to the caste census is wicked. They are not doing it with sincerity. They are delaying local body elections and behaving evasively. The previous BRS government had collected all details, including caste data, in the comprehensive family survey. They even brought back Telangana people working abroad to be included in that survey. Where is the report of that comprehensive family survey? What's in it? Why didn’t the BRS reveal it? Why isn't the Congress government making it public either? What is the secret deal between Congress and BRS? Are they not revealing it as part of that secret deal? What are the flaws in the Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) report? What benefits came from that survey?”

He further questioned, “If that report exists, why they are allocating Rs 150 crore for a new caste census survey with a 60-day deadline? Did the caste of Telangana people change between the SKS report and now? The actions of Congress leaders make the caste census seem like a fake exercise. Congress leaders fear they will lose the local body elections. People are strongly opposing Congress. Knowing, that they are being questioned about the six guarantees, the Congress is trying to divert attention with a time-pass activity in the name of the caste census. If the Congress government has any sincerity, they should release the report of the comprehensive family survey conducted by the previous government."