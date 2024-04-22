Cong stance on liquor scam is classic case of confusion in party: Konda

Hyderabad: The Congress stance on liquor scam is classic case of confusion in the party; In Telangana it advocates Kavita’s arrest and flays Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi, asserted Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Chevella LS constituency on Sunday.

Addressing residents of Rajapushpa Atria and people from neighbouring communities in Kokapet, he said ‘There is a lot of mala fide propaganda against the party; almost everything which anti BJP brigade says is false. Lots of PMs and CMs come and go, but Modi has left an indelible mark on whatever he has undertaken, especially in rural areas there is a perceptible change. Some greatest things Modi did were the smallest things’.

‘The Opposition tries to brand BJP as rich man’s party supported by the rich and mighty, but it’s exactly opposite. Modi focussed on loans for the bottom of the pyramid; the loans disbursed to this section of population was enhanced 20 times during his tenure. He believes that if the poor take loans, 99 per cent pay back with interest; therefore he is focused on the poor man’s loan’.

Reddy said, “This strategy of Modi is what transformed the country from the 10th to the 5th largest economy. The BJP is a party supported by this bottom of the pyramid. Because of the focus and discipline instilled by Modi, all the public sector companies, which used to incur losses, are making profits.”

“While the Congress believes in lifting the top echelons of society who are presumed to provide jobs to people from the other strata and spend money to grow the economy, Modi believes in exactly opposite of giving push to the poor to shore up the economy.

The Congress says it is a secular party but keeps wavering in different directions; it is a totally confused party, because it doesn’t have an ideology. The BJP has a strong ideology, has a vision and direction.

The Opposition calls it non-secular, but they don’t support the Uniform Civil Code, which is a secular law and brings parity among all communities’, he claimed.

“My political philosophy diverges from that of traditional politicians; it’s solely dedicated to seeking pragmatic solutions to the real-life problems people encounter. Political engagement isn’t merely a career choice for me; it’s an extension of my lifelong dedication to problem-solving as a professional career and finding effective solutions to them,” added Vishweshwar Reddy.