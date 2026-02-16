Cong strength swells with entry of independents, FB corporators

Hyderabad: Thepolitical landscape of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation is witnessing dramatic developments ahead of the mayoral election, as several corporators have joined the Congress party, boosting its numbers and intensifying the contest for the mayor’s seat.

In a significant political manoeuver in Leonia Resorts, Hyderabad on Sunday, two corporators from the All India Forward Bloc and three independent corporators formally joined the Congress in the presence of ministers DSridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar.

The corporators joining the Congress include Sai Jyothi, Shyamala of the Forward Bloc, and independent members--Komaraiah, Nandini Uday, and Mallesham. Additionally, Majid Hussain, who won as an independent candidate and along with three AIMIM corporators, declared full support to the Congress party in the same event.

Speaking on the occasion, the new entrants said they were motivated by the goal of development, stating that Karimnagar’s progress is possible only under the Congress party’s leadership. “We joined the Congress with a vision for the city’s development,” they said.

With these latest alignments, political excitement has surged around the race for the mayor’s post. In the Karimnagar Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 30 out of 66 seats. Congress won 14, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi 9, AIMIM 3, and independents 10.

To claim the mayoral seat, a party or coalition needs the support of at least 34 members. With the newly joined corporators, Congress is strengthening its position, setting the stage for a tightly contested mayoral election.