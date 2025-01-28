Cong taking people for a ride in the guise of People’s Governance: BJP

Hyderabad: Former MLC and BJP co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said on Monday that the BJP strongly condemned the State government deceiving people of all sections in name of 'People's Governance' and blaming the Centre. He said that people of the State do not condone such trends.

Addressing the media he said the BJP demands the ruling dispensation to implement the promises given to people by the party which has given six guarantees, 66 assurances and more than 400 promises. Dr Ponguleti said for the last two-three days, the Congress and BRS leaders have been talking about the Central-State relations and federalism.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, welfare programmes have been undertaken for people from all walks of life for the last ten and a half years as the target of Vikasit Bharat, steps towards Atmanirbhar Bharat with the vision and mission of "Sab Ka Saat...Sab Ka Vikas."The Modi government is giving priority to measures for poverty alleviation, welfare of farmers, youth and women.

Lashing out at the Congress newfound admiration for Dr BR Ambedkar, he said, in the past, the party insulted him in many ways and the constitution. Ambedkar was defeated in the elections. "By launching a political game in the name of Samvidhan Bachao Yatra, vote-bank politics was launched to create many differences in society."

He said the Congress and the Opposition governments are committing many violations by claiming many Central schemes as their government schemes. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also acted so many times. The Centre is funding housing. Lakhs of crores are being allocated for schemes like Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Telangana. The Centre is giving free rice to all the poor in the country. Respect should be given to the PM constitutionally. However, it is not an excuse for the State government to keep Central funds in their account. People are being misled by not even putting a photo of the PM while implementing Central schemes.

In Telangana, the Congress has not fulfilled promises made to people. It is trying to throw mud at the Centr by deceiving farmers, youths and women. It is shocking that Congress leaders are politicising issue of Padma awards. Misusing name Telangana martyrs and background of movement was invoked for the Padma Awards to divert people's attention.