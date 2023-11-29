Cong will divert TS electricity to Karnataka

Mahbubnagar: On his last day of election campaigning on Tuesday, the Agriculture Minister, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy expressed concern that if in the worst case, Congress forms government in the State, it will let Telangana Genco enter an MoU with the Karnataka government. “Our current will be diverted to supply power to Karnataka industries and drive Telangana into darkness,” observed the minister, urging the public to cast their vote to the BRS party’s car symbol.

Stressing that during the past 10 years, Telangana state has achieved many remarkable achievements in almost all sectors, the incumbent Wanaparthy constituency BRS candidate expressed concern that if the congress party comes to power in Telangana, then the State will be driven back once again into darkness.

The Agriculture minister highlighted that the Congress party lacks a strong leadership. “Even if any strong leader emerges from within the party, they will have to play as puppets in the hands of the central Congress leaders. This will indeed hamper speedy decision-making on key policy matters, which in the long run will impact the pace of development and welfare,” he said.

Although confident about his party’s victory with majority, the minister expressed concern that Congress leaders are creating fear among the youth and women. However, the minister assured that in the coming days, soon after the BRS party forms its government, attention would be given to address the concerns of the unemployed youth. “All the vacancies in the government sectors will be filled in a systematic manner,” he assured.

“During the past 10 years, our government had filled more than 1.5 lakh jobs and this number is many folds higher than the jobs provided by the Congress government during erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Many more jobs are under various stages of recruitment and in the coming days the government,” he said.

He concluded by enumerating the development initiatives taken up by the BRS government during its 10 years period, highlighting that apart from giving hope to farmers in the form of providing Rythu Bhandu and Rythu Bheema, BRS government had taken up the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation projects and completed them in just a span of two years, providing irrigation water to more than 20 lakh acres.