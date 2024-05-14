Cong will get more vote share than Assembly polls, asserts CM

Hyderabad / Kodangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that the Congress would get more than 39.5 per cent voting, which it has achieved in Assembly polls. Speaking to media persons in Kodangal, after casting his vote along with family members, Revanth reiterated that these polls were significant for him and the party, which took power in the State just a few months ago.

While these are a sort of referendum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-year government, as he has claimed, CM considered this to be a referendum of the people for the 100-day Congress government in the State.

While asserting that the INDI alliance will be forming the next government at the Centre, Revanth felt that people will not fall prey to the tactics of the BJP and NDA this time. While referring to the NDA partner TDP in AP, he wondered as to why Chandrababu Naidu was not speaking against Muslim reservation, while Modi at length spoke over the issue in Telangana.

Revanth further emphasised that there was an anti-Modi wave, affirmed that the INDI alliance, which has reached out to people on the development plank is the only political grouping that remains empathetic towards the underprivileged. On the other hand, the BJP is seeking votes in the name of Modi without highlighting its achievements during its decade-long rule.

Revanth Reddy also questioned the role of the Election Commission of India, as it has gone soft on controversial statements issued by BJP leaders, beginning from Modi till Navneeth Kaur. Speaking over the way the Ministry of Home Affairs ‘harassed’ Congress leaders, including him, over a ‘viral social media’ post, CM questioned why the MHA remained silent over controversial statements that were issued publicly by the BJP leaders. He felt this was a clear case of exploitation of the Central agencies by the BJP leadership. He also questioned the way the Central agencies ceased to harass leaders who had joined the BJP. He termed this the ‘BJP washing machine’.

In his relationship with opposition BRS, he said that he sympathises with former CM K Chandrashekar Rao. However, he pointed out that, owing to a feeling of being dejected, KCR was issuing statements, which he appears to be venting out of frustration. He felt that the BRS chief was slowly transforming himself into another K A Paul.