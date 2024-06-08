Live
- Lychee Seeds: Edible with Caution
- Padala Suhaas of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) from Nellore becomes a top scorer in NEET UG 2024, scoring 715 marks and securing AIR 162
- CARE Hospitals, Hitec City Organizes Awareness Walkathon with Brain tumour survivors
- Indo Pacific Geo Intelligence Forum 2024 to Begin on June 11
- Tauseef Ahmed Lone animal rescuer
- Rahul Gandhi’s two Yatras failed to make any impact in MP
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan have no time to waste, their game against India has just got bigger, says Gayle
- MahaYuti will sweep Assembly polls as MVA's false narratives won't work again: Fadnavis
- SIT takes Prajwal Revanna to his home in Holenarasipur for spot inspection
- 74 children take Metro ride in Bengal ahead of Child Protection Day
Just In
74 children take Metro ride in Bengal ahead of Child Protection Day
Bengal Metro Railway, in association with the West Bengal Commission for Child Rights, on Saturday organised a metro ride, under the Hooghly, for 74 children living in the child-care institutions run by the state government and NGOs across the state
Kolkata: Bengal Metro Railway, in association with the West Bengal Commission for Child Rights, on Saturday organised a metro ride, under the Hooghly, for 74 children living in the child-care institutions run by the state government and NGOs across the state
The ride took place between Metro Railway's Esplanade and Howrah Maidan stations - a portion of Green Line 2. This is the only Metro stretch in the country that travels underwater.
“They may not be aware of what State Child Protection Day stands for but they certainly enjoyed their 'dip' in the River Hooghly without getting their feet wet,” an official said.
CPRO Metro Railway Kaushik Mitra said that the children travelled from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan and back and they enjoyed every moment of the ride, particularly the underwater passage when special lights and images appeared.
“The children were thrilled as they generally live an institutional life with no attachment to the outside world. We hope that they will cherish this memory for long,” Mitra said.
The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has extended its gratitude to the Metro for coming forward with such an initiative.
Mitra said that his organisation has always extended support towards social causes that bring about a bit of cheer in the lives of those who need it most.