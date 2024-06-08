‘Thatha Vasthadey’ from ‘Indian 2’ generates immense buzz

The much-awaited sequel to the 1996 blockbuster "Indian," titled "Indian 2," is all set to captivate audiences worldwide with its grand release on July 12th, 2024. Starring the legendary Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role, alongside an ensemble cast including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and many others, the film promises to be a visual extravaganza.

The promotional blitz for "Indian 2" has commenced in style, marked by a spectacular audio launch event held at Chennai's Nehru Stadium. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the new song "Thatha Vasthaade," featuring lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sung energetically by Arun Kaundinya, the song's lyrical video has generated immense buzz, heightening anticipation for Kamal Haasan's return as the iconic freedom fighter Senapathi.

Directed by the visionary Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, "Indian 2" promises to deliver not just entertainment but also a powerful social message, a hallmark of Shankar's filmmaking. The film's cinematography by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu is expected to elevate its visual appeal, while A Sreekar Prasad's editing ensures a seamless cinematic experience.

The film, titled "Bharateeyudu 2" in Telugu and "Hindustani 2" in Hindi, has already garnered significant attention with its impressive ensemble cast and high production values. The theatrical rights for the Telugu version have been secured by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP and Sri Lakshmi Movies for Ceded, ensuring a wide release across Telugu-speaking regions.

With Kamal Haasan renowned for his powerful performances and Shankar celebrated for his grand narrative style, "Indian 2" is poised to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. As fans eagerly await its release, expectations are sky-high for this magnum opus that promises not just entertainment but also a compelling portrayal of societal issues.