Live
- Lychee Seeds: Edible with Caution
- Padala Suhaas of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) from Nellore becomes a top scorer in NEET UG 2024, scoring 715 marks and securing AIR 162
- CARE Hospitals, Hitec City Organizes Awareness Walkathon with Brain tumour survivors
- Indo Pacific Geo Intelligence Forum 2024 to Begin on June 11
- Tauseef Ahmed Lone animal rescuer
- Rahul Gandhi’s two Yatras failed to make any impact in MP
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan have no time to waste, their game against India has just got bigger, says Gayle
- MahaYuti will sweep Assembly polls as MVA's false narratives won't work again: Fadnavis
- SIT takes Prajwal Revanna to his home in Holenarasipur for spot inspection
- 74 children take Metro ride in Bengal ahead of Child Protection Day
Just In
Tauseef Ahmed Lone animal rescuer
Gets national acclaim
Mangaluru: Tauseef Ahmed, an Animal rescuer of a rare kind from the coastal city of Mangaluru has been awarded the prestigious ‘ International Iconic Awards 2024’ for his animal rescue missions, the award was conferred on Tauseef Ahmed recently.
An MBA graduate Tauseef is a real estate businessman and has devoted a major portion of his time to rescuing abandoned animals, snakes, and birds for the last 15 years. His total rescues have numbered over 18,000 animals and birds and over 6,000 snakes. “I do not keep track of the rescues, nor do I do it for the sake of the record, I also do not recall how or why I got into animal rescue, I guess it came to me naturally, I just can not stand the sight of an animal, bird, or snake suffering or at risk of harm.
A Paravet-trained Tauseef works alone, without a team or the support of an NGO or does not have an animal ambulance. Many times I use my vehicle to take the animal in distress to safety Tauseef recalls.
Earlier, Tauseef was conferred with a national award in the year 2018 at Hyderabad in the ‘India for Animals conference’ and won the prestigious Aranya Mitra award in the same year awarded by the Karnataka Forest Dept and Government of Karnataka for his Wildlife rescue and conservation work.