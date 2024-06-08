Tauseef Ahmed Lone animal rescuer

Mangaluru: Tauseef Ahmed, an Animal rescuer of a rare kind from the coastal city of Mangaluru has been awarded the prestigious ‘ International Iconic Awards 2024’ for his animal rescue missions, the award was conferred on Tauseef Ahmed recently.

An MBA graduate Tauseef is a real estate businessman and has devoted a major portion of his time to rescuing abandoned animals, snakes, and birds for the last 15 years. His total rescues have numbered over 18,000 animals and birds and over 6,000 snakes. “I do not keep track of the rescues, nor do I do it for the sake of the record, I also do not recall how or why I got into animal rescue, I guess it came to me naturally, I just can not stand the sight of an animal, bird, or snake suffering or at risk of harm.

A Paravet-trained Tauseef works alone, without a team or the support of an NGO or does not have an animal ambulance. Many times I use my vehicle to take the animal in distress to safety Tauseef recalls.

Earlier, Tauseef was conferred with a national award in the year 2018 at Hyderabad in the ‘India for Animals conference’ and won the prestigious Aranya Mitra award in the same year awarded by the Karnataka Forest Dept and Government of Karnataka for his Wildlife rescue and conservation work.