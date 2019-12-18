Congress acting like a separatist enterprise: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: Stepping up attack on Congress, BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that the Opposition party is acting like a separatist enterprise and joining with Trinamool Congress (TMC), MIM and other regional parties in an attempt to mislead people on Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 (CAA-2019).

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said attempts to instigate gullible groups, students and some students unions, targeting selected universities to resort to violence and to create communal clashes reflects the culture and ideology of the Congress party.

The BJP leader alleged that Congress is trying to manufacture artificial descent to encourage protests without any aim and objective.

He also questioned those protesting based on the misleading and smear campaign unleashed by the Congress and other parties on the CAA-2019.

He said that the said Act is meant to provide citizenship to the religious persecuted minorities coming to India from three neighbouring countries and it has nothing to do with the citizenship of any of the Indian citizens.

Taking a dig at the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rao said, "It seems she knows only the history of Italy but not of India. Because there is not a sentence against the Indian Muslims in the CAA-2019."

Quoting Gandhi, Nehru, former Union Home Minister Guljarilal Nanda, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, former CPI MP Gupta, CPM leader Vasudev Bhattacharya and several others have stressed on providing citizenship to the religious minorities coming to India from Pakistan.

But, it was the BJP government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolved the vexed issue pending for the last 70 years.

However, acting like a separatist group the Congress and its supporting parties are misleading the people by spreading lies, he said.

Appealing to those protesting against the CAA-2019 to study the Act on their own than getting misled by Congress. He cautioned the youth from the two Telugu States not to fall into the trap of the Congress and invite troubles.

Rao also said that Jawaharlal Nehru had become the Prime Minister at the cost of the division of the country. After 70 years, Congress is creating communal discord among people to make his grandson Rahul Gandhi capture the top post.