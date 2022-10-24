Congress activists attack Rajagopal Reddy

Munugodu: Political heat intensified in the poll-bound Munugodu constituency and the ruling and opposition party leaders indulged in verbal wars. According to the sources, Bharatiya Janata Party activists attacked a car in the convoy of Palvai Sravanthi who is contesting on the Congress party ticket.



Congress contestant Palvai Sravanthi complained that BJP activists attacked the vehicle in the convoy.



Irked after the incident, Congress activists attacked Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy with a chappal during the election campaign.

Both BJP and Congress activists are alleging each and other and tension escalated in the locale.