Congress and AIMIM are birds of same feather: BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao

BJP stands vindicated that Congress party and AIMIM are birds of same feather. It is evident that Congress in its need to stabilize their numbers in the assembly has sought MIM support and MIM eagerly joined for its perennial need to control old city and share power.

Appointing MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as Protem speaker exposes the level to which Congress party can bend backwards to accommodate Owaisi brothers in the new government.

While there are many senior, experienced and honorable MLA's in the newly elected house, the choice of Protem speaker displays quality of Congress politics.

BJP President G.Kishan Reddy's decision to swear-in BJP MLAs only after the full time speaker is appointed, highlights the strength of the party's democratic values and spirit.