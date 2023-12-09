Live
- ED conducted raids at residence of Bihar’s topper scamster
- COP28: Close to $7 tn invested globally in nature-negative activities, says UNEP
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches Mahalakshmi scheme
- From yoga to dieting, how to deal with bone health problems in winters
- Govt to make GIFT City global hub of new age finance & tech services: PM Modi
- Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam meet President Droupadi Murmu
- Binoy Viswam MP front-runner for new CPI Kerala secretary post
- Telangana BJP MLAs refuse to take oath before Akabruddin Owaisi
- Fresh details emerge in Sam Altman’s surprise ouster from OpenAI
- After UK, US FDA approves 2 gene therapies to treat sickle-cell patients
Just In
Congress and AIMIM are birds of same feather: BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao
BJP stands vindicated that Congress party and AIMIM are birds of same feather. It is evident that Congress in its need to stabilize their numbers in...
BJP stands vindicated that Congress party and AIMIM are birds of same feather. It is evident that Congress in its need to stabilize their numbers in the assembly has sought MIM support and MIM eagerly joined for its perennial need to control old city and share power.
Appointing MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as Protem speaker exposes the level to which Congress party can bend backwards to accommodate Owaisi brothers in the new government.
While there are many senior, experienced and honorable MLA's in the newly elected house, the choice of Protem speaker displays quality of Congress politics.
BJP President G.Kishan Reddy's decision to swear-in BJP MLAs only after the full time speaker is appointed, highlights the strength of the party's democratic values and spirit.