  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress and BRS playing diversion politics: Bandi Sanjay

Congress and BRS playing diversion politics: Bandi Sanjay
x
Highlights

Says both the parties are united to fight the ensuing Parliament elections

Hyderabad: The BJP National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has alleged that the BRS and Congress parties have united in the wake of the Parliamentary elections.

Both the parties were criticized for doing diversion politics. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that if Congress raises Kaleswaram issue, BRS is trying to counter the Congress on Krishna water in prder to escape. If Congress is talking about phone tapping case, the alleging that Congress not supplying water, he criticized.

He said that people has already began opposing the Congress government. He asked to discuss on the implementation of 6 guarantees. He questioned whether Rs.2500, Rs.4000 pension given to women.

He also questioned over Rs 15,000 farmers assurance and why they are not giving a bonus of Rs.15,000 to agricultural laborers and Rs.500 to workers. He said that because of the failure to fulfill these promises, there has been strong opposition to the Congress government. The BRS leaders who spoke about the 100-day rule, why they are not questioning the 6 guarantees, he asked.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X