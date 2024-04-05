Congress and BRS playing diversion politics: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The BJP National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has alleged that the BRS and Congress parties have united in the wake of the Parliamentary elections.

Both the parties were criticized for doing diversion politics. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that if Congress raises Kaleswaram issue, BRS is trying to counter the Congress on Krishna water in prder to escape. If Congress is talking about phone tapping case, the alleging that Congress not supplying water, he criticized.

He said that people has already began opposing the Congress government. He asked to discuss on the implementation of 6 guarantees. He questioned whether Rs.2500, Rs.4000 pension given to women.

He also questioned over Rs 15,000 farmers assurance and why they are not giving a bonus of Rs.15,000 to agricultural laborers and Rs.500 to workers. He said that because of the failure to fulfill these promises, there has been strong opposition to the Congress government. The BRS leaders who spoke about the 100-day rule, why they are not questioning the 6 guarantees, he asked.