Congress announces support to Harshvardhan Reddy in MLC polls under Teachers Constituency

Hyderabad: The Congress party has announced its support for Galreddy Harshvardhan Reddy's candidature in the upcoming biennial elections to the Telangana State Legislative Council from the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers' constituency.

Congress MP Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with TPCC Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders, made the announcement at a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted Harshvardhan Reddy's 18 years of dedicated service to the teachers' fraternity, stating that the founder of Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) has the necessary capacity and experience to represent teachers in the Legislative Council.

In addition to announcing their support, Uttam Kumar Reddy also made several assurances to teachers and government staff. He stated that a Congress-led government would restore the old pension schemes by scrapping the CRS for teachers and other government employees, citing Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh as examples of where the scheme is already being implemented. He also promised that the contentious GO 317 would be scrapped immediately.

Moreover, the Congress MP announced that health cards would be issued to teachers of all residential schools and colleges, as well as those working with the KGBV schools. He promised to streamline promotions and transfers while ensuring that all teachers and government staff are paid their salaries on the 1st of every month. He also pledged that the next Congress government would fill all vacant posts of teachers and address issues like regular PRC and payment of DAs.

Furthermore, Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the current government of failing to honour promises made to contract lecturers and pledged that the Congress party would regularize all contract lecturers on a priority basis.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the neglect and humiliation of teachers and their associations by the BRS government and stated that those elected as MLCs from the Teachers' constituencies aligned with the ruling party have neglected the interests and issues of teachers. He assured that Harshavardhan Reddy would fight for the rights of all teachers and work towards getting justice for them.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, on behalf of the Congress party, appealed to all teachers in the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers' constituency to elect Harshavardhan Reddy by giving him the first priority vote.