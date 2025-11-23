Congress appoints DCC presidents, Jukkal MLA Lakshmi Kantha Rao follower gets Kamareddy DCC

Congress Party has appointed DCC presidents across the State in which Ale Mallikarjun, a close associate of Jukkal MLA Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao, as the new District Congress Committee (DCC) President. This decision underscores the party's commitment to encouraging young leadership as part of its broader strategy to revitalise its organisational structure ahead of the 2029 elections.

The appointment follows a systematic process linked to the Congress Party’s nationwide "Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan," aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level. District leaders submitted three shortlisted candidates to the high command, which ultimately endorsed Mallikarjun after consultations involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other key party figures.

Jukkal MLA Kantha Rao played a pivotal role in advocating for Mallikarjun, leveraging a collaborative relationship with Ellareddy MLA Madan Mohan Rao to foster political solidarity and challenge the traditional dominance of senior leaders in the district. Recognising the pressing need for dynamic leadership, Kantha Rao presented Mallikarjun, who is renowned for his grassroots activism and resilience against opposition forces.

Party workers displayed a clear preference for a new generation of leadership, demonstrating their resolve by rebuffing the overtures of established figures. Political analysts posit that this trend signals a waning influence of veteran leaders, particularly in light of past electoral setbacks linked to their strategies.