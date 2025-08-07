Congress Betraying BCs, Shielding Corruption: BJP’s Ramchandra Rao

Jangaon: BJP Telangana State President N. Ramchandra Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government during a BJP workers’ gathering in Jangaon, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress leadership of betraying Backward Classes (BCs), committing 420 frauds in the name of six guarantees), shielding corruption, and failing to deliver on promises made before the elections.

Addressing party workers on Thursday, Rao demanded clarity from the Congress on whether it would implement the promised 42% reservation for BCs without dilution. “Instead of giving a straight answer, they’re deflecting with comparisons to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. We are not against Muslims receiving educational and employment reservations, but political reservations for Muslims will harm BCs,” he said.

Rao cited the GHMC elections, where 50 divisions were reserved for BCs, but 35 seats were won by MIM candidates. “This is a grave injustice to BCs. Congress is now pushing for 10% political reservation for Muslims, which we strongly oppose,” he declared.

He criticized the Congress for failing to act on its Kamareddy BC Declaration even after 19 months in power. “If they were sincere, they would have issued a notification for local body elections immediately after passing the BC reservation bill,” Rao said, adding that the BJP had supported the bill in the Assembly.

Taking aim at Revanth Reddy’s complaints about not getting an appointment with Prime Minister Modi, Rao said, “It’s Rahul Gandhi who doesn’t give him time. Modi ji gave time in the interest of Telangana’s development.”

Rao also ridiculed the Congress’s recent dharna in Delhi, calling it a “flop show.” “Rahul Gandhi, the director of the drama, didn’t attend. Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi were also absent. They abandoned Telangana during the cropping season to stage a political stunt,” he said.

On corruption, Rao accused the Congress of protecting BRS leaders involved in the phone tapping and Kaleshwaram cases. “Why haven’t any politicians been arrested? If Congress is sincere, it should revoke the GO banning CBI entry and allow a full probe. The stolen money should be recovered and deposited in the treasury,” he demanded.

Rao alleged that the Congress government is cheating all sections—students, unemployed youth, women, and farmers. “They’ve committed 420 frauds in the name of six guarantees. The people will teach them a lesson,” he said.

He announced that the BJP will contest nearly all seats in the upcoming local body elections and expressed confidence in a sweeping victory. “We are the only party that has consistently backed BCs and given them significant representation,” he said.

Rao credited the central government for rural development initiatives, including free rice, housing, toilets, gas connections, Rs 5 lakh medical coverage, and loans for women and youth. “Roads, street lights, graveyards, and Haritha Haram plantations are all being implemented with central funds,” he added.

He concluded by asserting that the BJP will emerge as the true alternative to the corrupt Congress and BRS regimes in the 2028 Assembly elections. “The people of Telangana are ready to bless the BJP. We will not allow injustice to BCs or religious-based reservations to go unchallenged,” Rao affirmed.