Congress-BJP workers on Agni'path'

Hanumakonda: Tempers ran high when the Congress cadres confronted their BJP counterparts in front of the latter's party office here on Friday. In the melee, nearly 20 party workers, belonging to Congress and BJP, a policeman, gunman of the Subedari Inspector, sustained injuries. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident. Former mayor Errabelli Swarna's car was among the damaged vehicles. It all started when the Congress workers gathered before the BJP Hanumakonda district office to submit a memorandum to the senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur, appealing to withdraw the Agnipath scheme, a short-term recruitment of soldiers, introduced by the Central Government. Mathur was here to attend a party programme.

Got wind of the news, the BJP cadres also milled around their party office, and obstructed the Congress workers. Both the groups exchanged barbs against each other. Heated arguments between them turned violent as both the groups started to attack each other with (party flag) sticks. The police had a tough time to calm down both the groups. In fact, they also sustained injuries in the ruckus.



Finally, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse both the groups. Subedari Inspector Raghavender's gunman Anil sustained injuries on his head. Anil was taken to a private hospital where he had four stitches on his head.

BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma alleged that the ruling TRS was behind the attack. The TRS which conspired with the local Congress party workers had carried out the attack against the BJP office, she said. Further she alleged that several Congress leaders in the city have links with the TRS.