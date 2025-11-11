Congress candidate Naveen Yadav casts vote in Jubilee Hills by-election

Polling for the Jubilee Hills by-election is currently taking place, and Congress candidate Naveen Yadav has made his mark at the ballot box.

Yadav exercised his right to vote alongside his family members, showcasing their commitment to civic engagement.

The voting process attracted significant attention as candidates and their supporters participate in this crucial electoral event.

The polling is underway peacefully in the constituency with election commission and police taking necessary steps for smooth polling to be held till evening.